Local GOP Assemblyman Criticizes Newsom’s Budget Plan

Copperopolis, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says he will release his $322-billion new proposed budget later this week and argues that it is a “non-event” because there is no shortfall this year.

Newsom provided a preview during a press conference on Monday in the Central Valley. He stated that significant cuts were made last year and revenues are up due to improvements in the stock market.

It is a change after two years of budget deficits. However, there could still be challenges on the horizon due to potential federal cuts, as Newsom and incoming President Donald Trump have sparred on several occasions. Also, the California Legislative Analyst’s Office is estimating that California could face $20-30 billion shortfalls in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora, whose seat covers Copperopolis, La Grange, and much of the Central Valley, says, “The governor can say whatever he wants, but fancy words don’t change the reality Californians see every day. It’s time to put ideology and ambition aside and do what’s right for the people of our state. The problems facing Californians have come to a head under Governor Newsom – he needs to show he’s serious about turning things around.”

Flora, along with GOP Assembly Leader James Gallagher, has put out the joint bullet points below:

Budget Fast Facts:

· Newsom’s budget is only balanced with $7.1 billion pulled from the rainy day fund.

· The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office is expecting deficits of $20 billion – $30 billion for three straight years starting in 2026.

· This plan will grow general fund spending by $17.4 billion from this year’s levels.

· Last year’s budget promised to eliminate 10,000 vacant state jobs and reduce spending by $4.9 billion by operating more efficiently. Now Newsom is backpedaling from that promise – only cutting 6,500 positions and falling short on operational efficiency savings by $1.4 billion.

· There is no additional funding for drug treatment programs that will be necessary thanks to the passage of Proposition 36.