Plummer Selected To Fill Cruz’s City Council Seat

Mark Plummer speaks at council meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — A familiar face is rejoining the Sonora City Council.

We reported earlier that Suzanne Cruz has resigned from the council and plans to relocate out of state.

Options that were discussed at a special council meeting on Monday included making an immediate appointment, requesting applications so that an appointment could be made at a later time, or calling a special election ($25,000 estimated price tag).

Mayor Ann Segerstrom said her first preference was that a special election be called, but there was not enough support from other council members.

During the public comment period, former Sonora Mayor Mark Plummer had several people speak in favor of him being appointed, and Plummer, himself, also expressed a willingness to rejoin.

He stated, “I am ready to serve right now and need almost no training to fit in, and I know what the needs of the city are. I have worked on the economic development issues, and the budget, and I would like very much to continue to help Sonora.”

While Plummer had strong support, there were also some community members who argued for more applications to be sought.

In the end, Segerstrom and councilmember Steve Opie stated that they supported appointing Plummer now, and Bess Levine and Andy Merril were in support of requesting applications.

Segerstrom asked the city attorney for advice, given that the council was stuck, 2-2. At that point, councilmember Levine indicated that she would go along with Mayor Segerstrom’s recommendation so that there is a 3-1 majority.

The council voted, and Plummer was administered the oath of office so that he could start serving immediately. Plummer previously served eight years on the council but did not seek re-election last year, in an attempt to win a seat on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors. New District One Supervisor Mike Holland was one of the community members who spoke in support of Plummer’s appointment.

Andy Merrill was then voted to be the Vice Mayor, a role previously held by former councilmember Cruz.