Sonora’s Vice Mayor Resigning

Sonora, CA — Monday will be the final meeting for Sonora City Councilwoman Suzanne Cruz.

Cruz was elected to the four-year seat in 2022 and Clarke Broadcasting has learned that she is planning to move out of the state. When contacted, Cruz noted that she will be making some final comments to the community at Monday’s meeting.

She has alerted the city of her intention to resign, effective after the meeting. There will also be discussion on Monday about how to fill her soon to be open position. The City’s attorney is recommending that the council appoint someone, rather than call for a more costly option, a special election.

Following Cruz’s departure, the four existing council members will be Mayor Ann Segerstrom, Andy Merrill, Stephen Opie and Bess Levine. Cruz was selected earlier this year to be the Vice Mayor.