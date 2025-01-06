Brandon Picked To Lead Tuolumne County Board Of Supervisors

Mike Holland, Steve Griefer and Jaron Brandon take the oath of office View Photo

Sonora, CA — The three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors who won the election last year were administered the oath of office, and a new board chair and vice chair were selected.

During a special noontime meeting today, Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Kevin Siebert gave the oath of office to Jaron Brandon, who was re-elected, and newcomers Mike Holland and Steve Griefer. The latter two replaced David Goldemberg and Kathleen Haff, who did not seek re-election.

Immediately after, Brandon was elected to be the Chair for 2025 and Ryan Campbell was picked as the Vice Chair. Both actions received a unanimous (5-0) vote of the board.

Brandon stated, “I appreciate the faith and confidence of this board. I am really very happy that we have two new members joining (Griefer and Holland). I think we are going to get a lot done this year and hopefully the focus will be on innovation and efficiency, with mutual respect on this board. At the end of the day, we are here to help people.”

The supervisors traditionally use a rotating system to select the leadership roles, however, two years ago, we reported that the board skipped over Brandon when he was scheduled to be the vice chair.