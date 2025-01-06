Calaveras Also To Declare January 9 As County Holiday

San Andreas, CA — In response to President Joe Biden’s declaration of January 9, 2025 as a National Day of Mourning for late President Jimmy Carter, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors are planning to close county offices on that day.

The board of supervisors will hold a special meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday to make it official. County emergency services would still be available.

Neighboring Tuolumne County has also announced that county government offices will be closed this Thursday (January 9).

Tuesday’s special Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will held in the board meeting room at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.