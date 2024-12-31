Tuolumne County Will Close Government Offices In Recognition Of Late President Carter

Sonora, CA — January 9th has been proclaimed a National Day of Mourning following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

The 39th President passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. A federal proclamation, calling for the Day of Mourning, was signed by President Joe Biden.

Tuolumne County CAO Tracie Riggs reports that the county, under its ordinance codes, recognizes holidays proclaimed by the president or governor, so all county offices, expect for emergency services, will be closed on January 9.

A series of celebration of life services are planned for Carter, beginning January 4 in his home state of Georgia, and then special events in Washington, DC January 7-9. Following the events in DC, Carter will be buried in a private ceremony at his family home next to a willow tree and his late wife, Rosalynn.