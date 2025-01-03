CHP Releases New Details On New Year’s Day HWY 12 Fatal Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The CHP has released new information on the deadly Highway 12 New Year’s Day crash in Calaveras County, including that drunk driving played a role.

The deceased is 21-year-old Shawnee Stott of Angels Camp, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The solo vehicle rollover collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, near Central Hill Road between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

CHP spokesperson Officer Jeremy Cooper reports that 33-year-old Dillon Stott, of Jamestown, was driving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler westbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the eastbound lanes, overturned, and rolled down a 20-foot dirt embankment. He suffered major injuries and was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital.

It is unclear if the two were family or what the relationship between the two was. Cooper added, “DUI is suspected to be a contributing factor in this traffic collision.” The crash remains under investigation.