Two Men Sentenced For 2022 AM/PM Armed Robbery

Sonora, CA — After more than two years, two Sonora men have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for the 2022 ARCO am/pm Express Mart gas station armed robbery.

The Sonora Police Department reports that the two men, 21-year-old Dale Bergstrom and 25-year-old Jacob Ray Worthington, admitted to the crime. We reported that early in the morning of August 11, 2022, two men robbed the gas station on Pesce Way, off Highway 49 in Sonora. Security camera footage showed the robbers wearing face masks and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle. They pointed the guns at the clerk and demanded the money in the cash register. Police recount that the store clerk moved away from the registers and the suspects stole cash and alcohol from the business. The suspects then jumped into their getaway vehicle in an adjacent parking lot and fled.

The pair were sentenced in August 2024, with Bergstrom receiving seven and Worthington receiving five years in state prison for armed robbery with a five-year sentence enhancement for using firearms.