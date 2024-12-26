Hoping For Happy New Year Home

Goat at the San Andreas shelter -- CCSA photo View Photos

San Andreas, CA — A Mother Lode animal shelter looks more like a barn with several farm animals waiting to be adopted this holiday season.

The Calaveras County Animal Services reports it is currently housing a goat, four chickens, and a pig at its San Andreas shelter. Shelter officials provided these descriptions of the farm animals:

One small male Nubian (or close). Approximately 2 years old.

Two lovely roosters and two hens (Orpington, Brahma, Rhode Island Red)

One adult male pig

As we reported earlier this month, the hog came into the facility with another swine after they were found running astray in West Point. His friend found a new home, but he and the other farm animals still need to find a warm barn or coop for the chickens to call a forever home. The hog is available for adoption for $40. To find adoption fees and shelter hours, click here.