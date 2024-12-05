Not Your Typical Strays At Local Shelter

Pigs waiting to be adopted at the CCAS View Photos

San Andreas, CA – Along with barking and meowing, oinking can be heard at Calaveras County Animal Services, with two new stray animals recently taken in at the shelter.

Meet Bert and Ernie, two large, unaltered male pigs featured in the image box photo. Shelter officials relay that the pair of swine are strays from the West Point area. Shelter officials say they desperately need new forever homes, but unfortunately, they cannot be housed together and will need separate pens.

The hogs are available for adoption, with a fee of just $40. Shelter officials also noted that currently, they have five dog sponsorships, meaning the first five dogs to be adopted will have their adoption fees waived. The shelter is located at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas. For more information, contact CCAS at (209) 754-6509 or click here for a link to dogs ready for adoption at the shelter.

“There are only 14 business days before Christmas,” noted shelter officials, adding, “We would love our dogs to find new homes for the holidays.”