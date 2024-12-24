Semi Stuck At Hairpin Turn On HWY 49

CHP vehicle in rainy conditions -- CHP photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released a traffic alert that may delay travelers reaching their holiday destination today.

The CHP is reporting that a semi-truck became stuck around 9:15 a.m. at the hairpin turn on Highway 49, between Rawhide Road and the Stevenot Bride. They added that its trailer is filled with food, weighing around 43,000 pounds. The truck was headed southbound, towards Sonora, and that is the lane currently blocked. CHP officers are on the scene directing slow-going traffic. No estimated time for clearing the wreckage has been given. Motorists may want to find an alternative route by using Highway 108 to O’Brynes Ferry Road or Parrotts Ferry Road to Highway 4.