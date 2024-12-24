Calaveras Community Foundation Awards $25,000 For Healthcare Projects

Calaveras Community Foundation - Logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Community Foundation has distributed $25,000 in grants to local nonprofits, funded by a Community Health Fund grant from the San Joaquin Community Foundation. This is the second consecutive year the neighboring county’s fund has supported lifesaving healthcare initiatives in Calaveras County. The Community Health Fund, established in 2017 with a $2 million grant from the Delta Blood Bank Foundation, focuses on improving healthcare services, outcomes, and education. Over the past two years, the fund has provided $50,000 to Calaveras Community Foundation for health-focused programs.

This year’s grants include $3,600 to the Blue Mountain Coalition for a community food project and nutrition education program, $6,900 to Calaveras County Search and Rescue for team training, $9,000 to the Mark Twain Health Care District for Ankle Brachial Index testing equipment, and $7,500 to the Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation for blood pressure cuffs, glucose monitors, and educational materials.

Dr. Randy Smart of the Mark Twain Health Care District said the grant will directly benefit patient care, specifically Ankle-Brachial Index testing, which he noted can save limbs from amputation. CCF Board President Terry Beaudoin praised the partnership with the San Joaquin Community Foundation, saying the grants fund crucial health and safety projects that otherwise might not be possible.