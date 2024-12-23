Amanda Stephens Named Columbia College Development, Foundation Director

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA– Amanda Stephens has been appointed as the new Director of Development for Columbia College and Executive Director of the Columbia College Foundation, the college announced. The move is being celebrated by Margie Bulkin, president of the Columbia College Foundation, who said Stephens is poised to advance the Foundation’s mission of promoting quality higher education to enrich the community.

“Amanda will lead the Foundation forward, embracing our mission to promote quality higher education that enriches the academic, economic, and cultural life in our community,” Bulkin said.

Stephens, an eight-year veteran of Columbia College, steps into the role with a wealth of experience. For the past two years, she served as the Foundation Specialist, working alongside Amy Nilson, the former Director of Development, in all facets of fundraising. Before that, she supported the college as a Grants Support Specialist and a Program Specialist, focusing on the Columbia College Apprenticeship Initiative.

In her new role, Stephens will oversee all aspects of fundraising for both the college and the Foundation. She will prioritize expanding revenue streams, including grants, scholarships, individual gifts, and the College Promise program, which offers free tuition and fees for recent high school graduates enrolling at Columbia.

“I am honored to be selected for this important role at Columbia College,” Stephens said. “I look forward to many opportunities to connect with donors, the community at large, and colleagues as we work together for the benefit of all students.”