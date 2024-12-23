CHP Planning For Christmas MEP

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers out patrolling the roadways on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It is part of the annual Maximum Enforcement Period that spans from 6 pm on December 24 through 11:59 pm on December 25. Officers will be looking to deter dangerous driving behaviors like drunk driving, distracted driving, and seat belt violations.

Roads are anticipated to be slick at times as a storm system passes through on Christmas Eve.

“This time of year is about celebrating with family and friends, but it’s also a time when traffic incidents increase due to poor driving decisions,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Each of us has a role in making California’s roads safer. Let’s work together to keep this holiday season free of tragedy.”

Last year during the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period there were 20 traffic fatalities, statewide, and 900 arrests for DUI.