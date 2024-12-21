Sonora Woman Arrested For Attacking Elderly Family Member

Shauna Swanner -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – An argument at a family member’s home in Jamestown turned into a physical assault with a deadly weapon and landed a Sonora woman in handcuffs.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the area of Park Avenue near Lake Drive and Lake Don Pedro, off Jacksonville Road for a report of a verbal argument that led to a family member, 42-year-old Shauna Swanner, allegedly breaking into the caller’s shed. Moments later, the caller rang dispatch again to report that Swanner had hit them with a baseball bat and fled the scene in her vehicle. The 69-year-old victim told them that Swanner had hit him on the hip with a bat while arguing over property.

Deputies located Swanner’s vehicle a short time later still in Jamestown in the area of Wild Oak Driver, off Campo Seco Road, and pulled it over. Inside it, they found a baseball bat. Swanner was arrested without incident for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm that caused injury to an elderly person.