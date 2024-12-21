Large Crowd Celebrates Sonora And Summerville Football Parade

Sonora High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory Photo taken by: Lee Suggs View Photos

Sonora, CA – There was excitement in the air last night in downtown Sonora as the community proudly celebrated Sonora and Summerville’s historic state championship football wins with a joint parade.

The crowd lining Washington Street/Highway 49 cheered and waved at the floats carrying both teams. The cheerleaders from both teams led paradegoers in cheers, and Sonora’s Golden Regiment Band marched as the crowd danced and clapped. Fans, decked out in both teams’ gear and colors, roared when they saw Summerville’s inflatable bear arch roll down the roadway.

Last weekend, Summerville defeated Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County 38-21 for the 6A Championship, and Sonora High defeated St. Pius out of Downey 52-34 for the 4A title.

