Partly Cloudy
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Large Crowd Celebrates Sonora And Summerville Football Parade

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory Photo taken by: Lee Suggs

Sonora High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory Photo taken by: Lee Suggs

Photo Icon View Photos
Video Icon View Video

Sonora, CA – There was excitement in the air last night in downtown Sonora as the community proudly celebrated Sonora and Summerville’s historic state championship football wins with a joint parade.

The crowd lining Washington Street/Highway 49 cheered and waved at the floats carrying both teams. The cheerleaders from both teams led paradegoers in cheers, and Sonora’s Golden Regiment Band marched as the crowd danced and clapped. Fans, decked out in both teams’ gear and colors, roared when they saw Summerville’s inflatable bear arch roll down the roadway.

Last weekend, Summerville defeated Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County 38-21 for the 6A Championship, and Sonora High defeated St. Pius out of Downey 52-34 for the 4A title.

Of note last night after the parade

  • Sonora High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory -- Photo Sabrina Biehl
  • Summerville High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory -- Photo Sabrina Biehl
  • Sonora High Golden Regiment Band march at the joint football parade -- Photo taken by: Lee Suggs
  • Summerville float with Bear mascot -- Photo Sabrina Biehl
  • Summerville High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory -- Photo taken by: Lee Suggs
  • Summerville float with Bear mascot -- Photo taken by:
  • Summerville High football players parade float celebrating their State Champion Football victory -- Photo taken by: Lee Suggs

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 