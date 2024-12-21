Oven Fire Brings Warning From Local Fire Officials

Oven cooking safety View Photo

Sonora, CA – An oven fire in a Valley Springs home yesterday afternoon has Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reminding the public of oven fire safety with another holiday feast yet to be cooked.

Luckily, the homeowners had a fire extinguisher and put out the flames before responding firefighters arrived. Once on the scene, crews performed “positive pressure ventilation,” which is using blowers or fans to remove the residual smoke from the home, according to CCF officials. They offer some oven fire safety tips as holiday baking is in full swing:

Don’t leave food unattended in the oven, even briefly.

Keep the oven clean, as grease and food splatters can catch fire.

Please don’t use the oven as storage; someone might forget to turn it off.

WHAT TO DO IF THERE IS A FIRE

Turn off the heat and keep the door closed if there’s an oven fire. If you can safely reach the outlet, unplug the appliance. If you need to leave the kitchen, close the door and call emergency services.

AFTER A FIRE

Before using an oven or microwave again, have it checked and/or serviced.

Other cooking safety tips

Keep an oven mitt and lid nearby while cooking. Wear short, close-fitting sleeves, as loose clothing can catch fire.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries. In 2021, fire departments in the US responded to an estimated 170,000 home cooking fires.

HOME FIRE EXTINGUISHER