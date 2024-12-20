Efforts To Attract Local Tourism, And Formation Of TMD

Lisa Mayo and Jen Lopez View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on strategies to bring tourism dollars to Tuolumne County.

The guests will be Visit Tuolumne County CEO Lisa Mayo and Marketing Manager Jen Lopez. Early in the show, they will share the latest tourism figures, talk about trends, and highlight recent marketing efforts. Also, they will speak about special events planned for 2025 and recap some recent local filming projects.

Toward the end, they will give an update on the development of a Tourism Marketing District, which is required to be in place in the next couple of years. It was part of the direction of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors when the latest contract related to the distribution of Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) dollars was approved. The move will result in an additional fee to be placed on lodging (and will offset a declining percentage of TOT dollars allocated to Visit Tuolumne County in the coming years).