Pre-Christmas Weekend Events

In addition to tomorrow’s football parade detailed here, there are several holiday events and performances scheduled, noted in our events calendar for the weekend of December 21st and 22nd.

Tonight Studio 4 School of Dance students are set to light up the stage at this year’s Holiday Showcase 2024. The event is held at Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp. Performances are today, Friday and Saturday at 7pm as well as a 2pm Saturday performance as detailed here.

This Friday at Noon is Mutt’s Bean Feed, a free community lunch and after the feed, at Courthouse Park, listen to Christmas Music at the Pop Hudson Memorial Sing.

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort will host their annual Christmas Dinner this Friday in the original Chicken Ranch Casino Event Hall on Chicken Ranch Road. Guests will also have to option to drive through and pick up their food without getting out of the vehicle. Santa will also be there and is available for pictures.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host San Jose City College Friday at 6pm. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Sierra Bible Church invites the public to a free event of classic Christmas Carols and Worship. The When Heaven Speaks: A Christmas Music Event will also feature rides on kid train, cookies and cider both Friday and Saturday at 6pm.

Enjoy some last minute holiday shopping at the Christmas Vendor Market at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Tribal Building in Sonora. The family friendly for all ages event is $2 to enter. There will be a raffle during event to benefit Interfaith of Sonora.

The Women Of The Moose are hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa. Details about the free event are in the event listing here.

Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries are presenting a Christmas Flea Market in Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The two day event will be on both Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm with music Saturday, and several food vendors.

Saturday from Noon to 6pm the Community Christmas Celebration will hand out gifts, free hot cocoa, popcorn, and free professional photos with Santa at The Game Room. Their Toy Drive has been collecting donated items from barrels in several locations and everyone is welcome to join, all unwrapped items are accepted.

Over 50 nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. This Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Courthouse Park courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, and the Holly Jolly Wagon will also be available.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here.

Residents in Crystal Falls also note their exciting displays and lights in the Niagara River Drive Neighbors Light Up Christmas event. Participating organizers state “Hundreds of cars, trucks, and yes, even a busses full of kids or seniors occasionally, make the residents happy and proud that they can do something to see smiles and hear laughter.”

The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting its annual Christmas Light Show through New Year’s Eve. Donations at the light show with over 15,000 lights synchronized to music will support the sports foundation who has provided more than 500 sports grants to children of economically-challenged families. The show is at Joyce Court off Phoenix Lake Road as detailed here.

Murphys Creek Theatre will present a spooky reimagining of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol told from the perspective of “dead-as-a-doornail” Jacob Marley. Tom Mula’s Jacob Marley’s A Christmas Carol will haunt the Black Bart Playhouse through December 22.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer through December 22 at the Fallon House location. For more details read the blog Shouts of Glee for SRT’s ‘Rudolph’ here.

Black Oak Casino is hosting a community event this Sunday where they will light up Heritage Park in a “grand style from 5 pm to 7 pm.” They will be giving away treats, coco and hot apple cider while people walk around the park and check out the decorations and kids visit with Santa.

The Merchants of The Junction Shopping Center are hosting a “Giving Tree” this holiday season as detailed here.

Send us your kids’ letters to Santa for a chance to win a gift certificate, details are on 93.5 KKBN here. If your Elf on the Shelf is up to something send us a picture details are on Star 92.7.