SPD Traffic Impacts For Joint State Championship Football Parade

CIF State Football Championship Parade Route -- SPD map View Photo

Sonora, CA – The traffic impacts related to Sonora and Summerville’s historic joint CIF State Football Championship Parade in downtown Sonora have been released by the Sonora Police Department.

As already reported here on Tuesday, with Caltrans approval, the parade will be held on Friday, December 20, at 7 p.m., along Washington Street/Highway 49 to celebrate both teams’ victories this past weekend.

Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderweil reports that the parade is expected to last 30-40 minutes. The SPD provided these rules and street and parking closure information:

Open containers are not authorized during this event, and public consumption of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, including parts of Highway 49. Once the street closures occur, vehicles will not be allowed into the parade route area, and vehicles already parked within the parade route area will only be allowed to move once the roadway has reopened.

We will begin closing the following streets at 6:00 pm, and they will remain closed for the duration of the parade.

Snell Street, from School Street to State Route 49 (Washington Street)

Dodge Street between Green Street and Stewart Street

Jackson Street between Green Street and Stewart Street

Bradford Street between Green Street and Stewart Street

Linoberg Street between Green Street and Washington Street

Theall Street between Washington Street and Stewart Street

Wyckoff Street between Snell Street and Washington Street

Green Street between Yaney Street and Bradford Street

School Street, between State Route 49 (Washington Street) and Snell

A full closure will commence at 6:45 pm and include the following streets:

State Route 49 (Washington Street) from Snell Street to Stockton Road

State Route 49 (Stockton Road) from the intersection of Washington Street to S. Green Street

The following temporary parking restrictions will be in place:

No parking shall be allowed on Green Street, between Yaney Street and Highway 49 (Stockton Road), between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

No parking shall be allowed on Stockton Street (SR 49) between Green Street and 172 Stockton Street (Downtown Plaza) between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

The route will reopen directly following the parade’s completion, so pedestrians must stay clear of the roadway and limit their movements to sidewalks.

To avoid delays, traffic from Hwy 49 to Hwy 108 should bypass the parade route by using Shaws Flat Rd. to Jamestown Rd. Large trucks will not be able to utilize the downtown Stewart St. detour.

Chief Vanderweil added, “We want to congratulate both high school teams on their achievements.” And also thanked the below agencies for their help with the safety and security of the event: