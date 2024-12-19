Leadership Transition On Tuolumne County Board of Education

Newly elected board members take oath of office. View Photos

Sonora, CA — A new board President was picked for the Tuolumne County Board of Education, and Judge Laura Krieg gave new board members the oath of office.

The transition occurred at the regular meeting held earlier this week at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office.

A rundown is provided below:

Newly Seated Trustees:

April Ritts, Trustee Area One:

Serving the Sonora Elementary School District, with the exception of the portion south of

Highway 108 and excluding the Mill Villa, Gibbs Estates, and Valponi Acres areas.

Term Expires: 2028

Ritts replaces retiring board member Judi Wilson.

Serving the Summerville Union High School District, Summerville Elementary School District,

and a portion of the Soulsbyville School District south of Highway 108.

Term Expires: 2028

Whitehead succeeds retiring board member Juliana Feriani.

Serving the Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District and a portion of the Curtis Creek

School District south of Highway 108.

Term Expires: 2026

Higgins was appointed to the board in November, filling in a vacant seat.

Returning Trustees:

Steven Treat, Trustee Area Two

Term Expires: 2028

Treat is serving his second term.

Term Expires: 2028

Salyers is serving her second term.

New Board Officers:

Cyndi Simonson, Trustee Area Seven, was elected Board President.

Steven Treat, Trustee Area Two, was re-elected Board Clerk

New Board President, Simonson, says, “These transitions mark a promising new era for the Tuolumne County Board of Education. Our new trustees and seasoned returnees are excited to continue the beneficial work of this office and advance the educational goals of our community, ensuring that every student receives the guidance, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

The Tuolumne County Board of Education’s mission is to provide a leadership role in education; to

support the County Office of Education in its governance; and to advocate, celebrate, and champion

for the education of all students.