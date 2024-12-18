Joint Parade to Celebrate Historic CIF State Football Championships Is On

Sonora High football team gets a community send-off for championship game View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans has approved school and city leaders’ plans to jointly celebrate the historic state championship wins of the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams on Friday.

We reported here earlier today that due to the short notice, there was concern that the date may need to be pushed to Friday, January 3rd, after the Christmas and New Year holidays. Clarke Broadcasting has received confirmation from Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey that the parade will take place this Friday at 7 p.m. in downtown Sonora. In a press release this afternoon, school administrators reported that while plans are moving forward quickly, City of Sonora officials, led by Tyler Summersett, Community Development Director, are working closely with Caltrans to finalize parade permits for the temporary closure of Washington Street, part of Highway 49.

This marks the first time in their histories that both schools have won their CIF State Championship Bowl Games. Summerville defeated Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County on Saturday, 38-21, for the 6A Championship, and Sonora High defeated St. Pius out of Downey, 52-34. Both football team players, bands, and cheerleaders will be part of the parade.

“This is a moment that transcends school rivalry—it’s about celebrating our students, their hard work, and the unwavering community support that has been so pivotal,” said Ed Pelfrey, Superintendent of Sonora Union High School District. “The turnout and dedication from families, friends, and fans during the championship games were truly inspiring.”

Summerville Union High School District Superintendent Mike Merrill echoed that sentiment: “This event will be a wonderful opportunity for our entire community to come together and celebrate. Both teams have showcased the values of perseverance, teamwork, and excellence. We couldn’t be prouder of our students, staff, and supporters.”

School administrators attributed the go-ahead for the parade to a collaboration between these key local leaders:

Damien Renault, Jr. Cats Youth Football President

Ron Hamilton, Community Organizer

City of Sonora Leadership

Melissa Eads – City Administrator

Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel

Tyler Summersett – Community Development Director

Assemblyman-Elect David Tangipa

Zack Abernathy, TCSOS Superintendent

Bob Gill, Caltrans

Both districts invite families, alumni, and community members to participate in the festivities and demonstrate their continued support for the students.

“This is about more than football,” added Merrill. “It’s about community pride, togetherness, and celebrating the young people who represent the best of us.”