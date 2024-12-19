New Calaveras Superior Court CEO

Superior Court Of California County of Calaveras logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Superior Court has a new court executive officer.

Monica L. Alemán has been appointed to the position. She is taking over for Margaret Smith, who is retiring at the end of the year after serving more than 28 years. Alemán’s extensive experience in public service while working in Stanislaus County includes leadership roles in revenue recovery, animal services, and human resources. She was also a COVID-19 call center manager. Her 20 years of banking experience further enhance her expertise in both the public and private sectors.

Court officials say being from Oakdale, she values the connection and sense of community found in small towns. Along with her education, experience, and dedication to public service, they noted that she aligns with the court’s mission to provide equal access to justice and enhance public trust in the judicial system.

Alemán’s first day on the job was Monday, December 16, 2024.