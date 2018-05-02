Two Calaveras Residents Killed In Highway 49 Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Residents from Copperopolis and Angels Camp were killed over the weekend in a head-on crash with a big rig truck.

The CHP reports that 64-year-old Susan Cloud of Copperopolis was driving a 1999 Dodge on Center Street in Mokelumne Hill and she turned directly into the path of a 2013 International big rig truck on Highway 49 driven by 39-year-old Victor Vieira of Angels Camp. Cloud, and her lone passenger, 63-year-old Raymond Ladd of Angels Camp, were killed in the crash. Vieira suffered minor injuries.

CHP Officer John Fernandez notes that the crash is still under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it should call 209-754-3541. It occurred at 10pm on Saturday evening.

