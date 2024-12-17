Long Barn Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

Arthur Garcia -- Tuolumne County Sheriff booking photo View Photo

Long Barn, CA – After allegedly stabbing a family member, a Long Barn man was handcuffed on attempted murder charges.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 11th, just before 1 a.m., in the 26000 block of North Fork Road near Creek Road, south of Highway 108. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported stabbing with the victim naming his family member, 26-year-old Arthur Garcia, as the stabber.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim outside of the home in a vehicle with a knife wound to his upper torso. He told them that Garcia, armed with a knife, tried to stab him multiple times while he was sitting in bed, but he was struck only once. The victim was able to get out of the residence and then called 911.

The victim told them he believed the attack was due to Garcia’s mental health issues, as the suspect was accusing him of being someone else. Sheriff’s officials say that while deputies were still on the scene, Garcia suddenly exited the residence. He was then taken into custody without incident.

A search of the home turned up multiple knives that were collected as evidence. The victim was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. Garcia now faces an attempted murder charge and was placed on a $1 million bond.