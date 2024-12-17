Seasonal road closures begin In Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Seasonal closures of select National Forest System roads and trails in the Stanislaus National Forest begin today, Dec 16 and will remain in place through April 14, 2025.

The closures, designated under federal regulations, are listed on the Stanislaus National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM). The map is available for free online at the forest’s website or in paper form at ranger district and supervisor offices. Officials emphasized that closed roads and trails remain off-limits for the season, even if gates are open or absent. Roads open year-round may still pose hazards such as snow, ice, rocks, or fallen trees, and visitors are urged to drive cautiously and be prepared for rapidly changing winter conditions. A link to the map can be found here.

For updates on state highway conditions, including Highways 4, 108, and 120, visit Caltrans here. Questions can be directed to Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov.