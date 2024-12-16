Permits No Longer Required For Residential Burning

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The damp weather and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of wildfire, prompting a transition out of “peak fire season,” effective today.

The change, announced by the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU), loosens restrictions on residential pile burning. Unit Chief Nick Casci says, “Although CAL Fire burn permits are not required at this time, residents must take appropriate precautions to prevent sparking a wildfire. If residents choose to burn, it is their responsibility to maintain control of their fire.”

Make sure that piles are manageable in size, provide clearance down to bare mineral soil, and ensure that a responsible adult is in attendance at all times with a shovel and water source.

It must also be a permissive burn day.

CAL Fire TCU reports that it will continue to maintain staffing to meet any potential wildfire threats locally, with the ability to move resources to other areas that remain at higher threat levels.

Statewide in 2024, CAL Fire has responded to 7,928 wildfires that burned 1,049,452 acres.