Extensive Cleanup Following Weekend Storms

Sonora, CA — Saturday was a very time for first responders due to a wind storm that passed through the region leaving downed trees and power lines.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that from midnight until 4 pm, there were 33 incidents within the department’s jurisdiction. They included two fires, five medical calls, 13 Haz-Mat emergency standby situations, and calls for down trees across roads and into homes.

PG&E also brought in extra crews to help restore the tens of thousands of customers who lost power. The CAL FIRE Emergency Command Center dispatched 108 calls during that time period (midnight-4 pm). Mother Lode CHP officials, county sheriff’s offices, and police departments were also very busy assisting with incidents.

Travel was hazardous with numerous downed trees across roadways.