Update: Rainy, Windy Weather Wreaking Havoc In Mother Lode

PGE power outages in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties View Photo

Update at 9:14 am: Today’s Hoop Shoot at Sonora High School has been canceled due to the power outage.

Update at 8:55 a.m.: The stormy weather is bringing down more trees and power lines in the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, on Highway 108, there are power lines down near Sierra Park Road in the Mi-Wuk Village area. A tree is in the roadway at Tuolumne Road near Woodham Carne Road. There is a tree blocking one lane of Old Priest Grade near Groveland. In Calaveras County, there is a tree across Highway 4 at Darby Russell Road just above Forest Meadows. In the Mokelumne Hill area, power lines down on Highway 49 at Big Bar Road in the Mokelumne Hill area, right before the bridge across the North Fork Mokelumne River. In the Arnold area, there is a tree and power lines down at the intersection of Russell Road and Upper Moran Road. A tree and power lines are also down at the Highway 4 and Stallion Way intersection, blocking the eastbound lanes, between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. We’ll pass along more stormy weather information as it comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 8:30 a.m.: Sonora, CA — The rainy and windy weather is causing nearly 10,700 PG&E customers in the Mother Lode to wake up without electricity.

The company reports that the outages are unplanned due to a storm. “Crews are currently responding to emergencies due to storm damage. Once the extreme weather has passed, crews will begin repairs. We will provide you with an update as soon as we know more,” utility officials said.

In Tuolumne County, 4,500 customers stretching from Twain Harte to Sonora/Columbia to the Groveland area have no power. A majority of these have a “to be determined (TBD)” restoration time.

In Calaveras County, power outages are reported in the West Point, Arnold, and Copperopolis areas, impacting 6,250 customers. The repair times are also TBD.

Additionally, there are scattered trees and power lines down in both counties. In Tuolumne, there are traffic hazards along Highway 108 and Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia, forcing a section to be closed at Becky River Lane until PG&E crews get to the scene and repair the downed line blocking the roadway. In Calaveras County, in the San Andreas area, there is a tree down on Mountain Ranch Road near Michal Road blocking the eastbound lanes.