A Little More Mountain Snow Today

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will remain in effect until 4 AM Tuesday.

Snow is expected around 4,500 feet this morning. The snow level will rise to 6,000 feet this afternoon.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from two inches to half-a-foot.

Winds may continue to gust as high as forty mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

As of this morning, there were no restrictions on Highway 108 up to the closure gate, located at Snow Park. Sonora Pass is closed. On Highway 4, the chains and four wheel drive requirements begin at Tamarack. Ebbetts Pass is closed at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) has no restrictions leading up to the winter closure gate at Crane Flat. There are no restrictions leading into Yosemite National Park. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open but chains or four wheel drive restrictions begin at Peddler Vista.