Yosemite Hopes To Better Manage Traffic Congestion During Horsetail Fall

Horsetail Fall Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — A new pilot program is taking effect this year for the Horsetail Fall event from February 12-26.

The natural Horsetail Fall phenomenon occurs each year in mid-February when the sun’s light at the sunset causes the waterfall on El Capitan to glow like it is on fire. Over the past several years the popularity of viewing it has grown significantly and has often created major traffic jams.

Due to concerns about pedestrian safety, Yosemite is teaming up this year with the Ansel Adams Gallery, Yosemite Conservancy and Yosemite Hospitality to ensure public access and manage vehicles in the viewing area.

Yosemite is creating an “event zone” from the Yosemite Valley Lodge to the El Capitan Crossover. Visitors will be able to walk into the event zone and take a naturalist guided tour to view Horsetail Fall. Also, only 300 parking spaces will be available within the zone. 250 free permits will be given out through online reservations, and 50 will be available on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic