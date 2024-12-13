Sonora Woman Arrested For Vandalism and Property Damage

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested after struggling with officers while being handcuffed for allegedly trying to attack another person after ransacking their garage.

Sonora Police Officers recently responded to a call for service on North Shaws Flat Road, where they found the suspect, 55-year-old Dianna Romoboss, a transient who was drunk, and making derogatory remarks to her roommate, whom they had volunteered to house through a community charity in July. According to police, Romoboss then tried to get past the officers to attack the victim. While being handcuffed, they say she continued to swear at the victim and resisted arrest.

The victim also reported that Romoboss had stabbed a $300 dresser multiple times and damaged their garage. Police report that officers found the garage “disheveled, with items scattered,” including several plastic shelves disassembled and knocked over, a $150 mirror with small shards of glass around it, and a flat-screen TV on the ground, along with boxes and cleaning materials. According to police, the victim decided to press charges to help Romoboss get mental help. She faces potential felony charges of resisting an officer, vandalism, and property damage.