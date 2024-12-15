Mid-December Caltrans Road Work

Caltrans plow crews working on snow removal along Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County View Photo

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from December 15th to the 21st.

Highway 26 will also have one-way traffic control at the South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge to North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for guardrail work beginning Monday through Friday from 6 am until 4 pm.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Sandy Gulch Road for utility work on Wednesday will be from 8 am to 2 pm.

There will also be one-way traffic control on Highway 26 at Bucksaw Lane for utility work on Wednesday from 2 pm until 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one-way traffic control Gold Strike Road for utility work on Thursday from 8 am until 4 pm.

There is no Caltrans work scheduled in Tuolumne County this week.

On Highway 49 in Mariposa one-way traffic control from Agua Fria Road to Whitlock Road for utility work today from Noon to 10 am.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Harris Road to Stumpfield Mountain Road for drainage work will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Mount Ophir Road to Old Toll Road for utility work on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Bear Valley Point to Road Back to Old Highway 49 for utility work on Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 140 one-way traffic control at Fourth Street for sign/banner work on Monday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 140 one-way traffic control from beginning of the passing lane in Catheys Valley to State Route 49 North for pavement work beginning Sunday and continuing through Friday from 7 pm to 7 am.

Motorists should expect 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

Caltrans urges motorists traveling in the Sierra Nevada to move over and slow down when approaching Caltrans snow removal equipment on the highway. Please do not pass snowplows, graders, or sanders, unless instructed by the driver. Not only is it dangerous to you, other motorists, and the workers, but it’s also against the law.