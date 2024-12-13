Tribal Leaders To Talk About History, Community Initiatives, And Projects

Lloyd Mathiesen and Kevin Day View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with Kevin Day, Chair of the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians, and Lloyd Mathiesen, Chair of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians.

They will speak about the history of the two tribes (and several outside challenges they have historically faced), how Tribal government operates, community projects and initiatives they are involved in (ranging from healthcare to entertainment), and the working relationship between the two local Tribes.

They will also share some tidbits about new projects each of the Tribes are working on.

The interview was conducted this morning, shortly after Native American Heritage Month (November), a time to pay tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native American Tribes.