Pair Of Serious Crashes In Calaveras County

Crashes kept Calaveras officials busy - Calaveras Consolidated Fire

Valley Springs, CA — There were two crashes during the six o’clock hour Thursday evening requiring ambulances to help those impacted.

The first collision happened at around 6:20 pm near the intersection of Highway 26 and Silver Rapids Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that five people were injured, with two suffering major injuries. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. Three ambulances responded to help transport the victims to hospitals.

Then at 6:38 pm, a head-on crash was reported on South Burson Road near Olive Orchard Road. One of the fire engines on the Silver Rapids Road crash was diverted to the new incident, along with a mutual aid fire engine out of San Andreas. An ambulance responded out of Ione and transported two victims to a local hospital.

Both of the collisions are under investigation by the CHP. No names, or additional details, have been released at this time. Travelers are urged to slow down and take extra precautions during inclement weather.