Residential Structure Fire In Jamestown

House fire In Jamestown -- TCFD photo

Jamestown, CA – A residential structure fire last night in Jamestown behind the Dollar General store damaged a home.

Last night (Wednesday, December 11), at about 6:48 p.m., first responders, including CAL Fire TCU, Tuolumne County Fire Department, and Sonora City Fire, battled a house fire in the 10000 block of Pulpit Rock Road, near Rawhide Road and off Highway 49/108. Crews arrived on the scene in less than six minutes and found flames shooting out of the structure.

Firefighters contained the blaze within about 45 minutes, and no injuries were reported. Additionally, the flames did not spread to any nearby vegetation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional details were released regarding the estimated cost of the damage to the home.