Sketchy Incident Draws Deputies Into Warrant Arrests

San Andreas, CA – Called to investigate a possible tractor theft-in-progress, Calaveras deputies wound up arresting two suspects on numerous warrants.

According to Calaveras County sheriff’s officials, just before 2 p.m. yesterday, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch after hearing that several subjects looked to be stealing a tractor off a property. Subjects matching descriptions given were located but as deputies approached, one male subject ran away on foot ignoring commands to stop.

Ricky Cavaco, 33 and a Calaveras County transient, was located walking in the woods and arrested after it was determined there were several warrants out for his arrest.

While investigating the possible theft report, officials report that several more subjects showed up in a vehicle. Among them was Cicely Johnson, 43, for whom there was a felony arrest warrant out of Solano County. The rest of the subjects, following interviews, were released at the scene and the incident investigation is still ongoing.

Cavaco was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on Tuolumne County warrants for felony evading and driving with a suspended license as well as local warrants for driving with a suspended license, including from a DUI, displaying a false registration and probation violation. His bail came to $70,000.

Johnson was booked on her felony warrant out of Solano County for identity theft and assigned a $75,000 bail.

Written by Tori James