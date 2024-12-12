Dump Site Found On Forest

Car seat found at dump site in STF in Calaveras County -- STF photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest crews spent the weekend picking up trash after discovering a dump site in Calaveras County.

Some items found in the Calaveras Ranger District included an old barbeque, a car seat, and scattered trash around the site, off of Forest Road 6N71Y. As we reported in November of 2023, the Miwok and Summit Ranger District Employee Association spent time cleaning up trash along the section of Highway 108 in Tuolumne County, which it maintains through the Adopt-a-Highway Program. A total of 36 trash bags, including a television, hot tub cover, sled, cans, household trash, diapers, hats, shoes, pacifiers, and fast-food wrappers, were found littered along the highway. This time law enforcement and the Calaveras Recreation Crew collected a trailer load and six trash bags.

“We love our recreators, but we don’t love trash left behind,” stated forest officials, adding, “If you see a dump site or trash, please let the local ranger district know.”

They remind visitors if you pack it in, pack it out.