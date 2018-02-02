Quantcast
Update: Firefighters Respond To Cascade Mobile Home Park

02/02/2018 10:48 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 10:48am: Officials have knocked down a mobile home fire at the Cascade Mobile Home Park, but mop-up will continue over the next several hours. No injuries have been reported. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 10:40am: Sonora, CA — Officials are on the scene of a fire at the Cascade Mobile Home Park located in the 18300 block of Wards Ferry Road.

The first responders could see smoke coming from the inside of one of the mobile homes. Several engines are headed to the scene, so be prepared for activity in the area. Crews are working to extinguish the blaze. The Red Cross has been requested to respond and help an adult woman displaced by the fire.

Cascade Mobile Home Park

Cascade Mobile Home Park 37.955940, -120.327759 18300 Wards Ferry Road, CA, United States (Directions)
