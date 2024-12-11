Update: Two Fires In Two Mother Lode Counties

Lake Fire burning along Phoenix Lake Road near Bellview Road in Tuolumne County View Photos

Update at 1:15 p.m.: While air and ground resources have contained the estimated quarter-acre Corral Fire in Calaveras County, crews have stopped the forward spread of the Lake Fire burning in Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the forward progress has been stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size for the Lake Fire. Ground crews will continue to work on full containment and then mop up, which is what crews are currently doing at the scene of the Corral Fire. What ignited these blazes remains under investigation.

Update at 12:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained the blaze in Calaveras County while crews continue to work on the Lake Fire in Tuolumne County. Named the Corral Fire by CAL Fire, it was burning near the Highway 49 and 26 intersection in Mokelumne Hill. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it has been contained at an estimated quarter acre.

Crews remain on the scene of the Lake Fire burning along Phoenix Lake Road and Bellview Creek Road in Tuolumne County. It is also an estimated quarter acre in size and burning at a slow rate of spread.

Original post at 12:34 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling two vegetation fires, one in Tuolume and another in Calaveras County.

The first was called out just after noon along Phoenix Lake Road and Bellview Creek Road and has been dubbed the Lake Fire by CAL Fire. The flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. Minutes later, another blaze was ignited in Calaveras County near the Highway 49 and 26 intersection in Mokelumne Hill. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, both fires are an estimated quarter acre in size. She did not have any information on whether any structures were threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.