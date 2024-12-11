Tuolumne Supervisors Moving Forward Noise Ordinance

Tuolumne Supervisors Discuss Noise View Photo

Sonora, CA — With four of the five board members wanting to push the issue forward, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors gave further direction on developing an ordinance that would address noise disputes between neighbors.

The county leaders are looking to implement rules that mirror what is in place in neighboring Calaveras County.

Amplified noise would be prohibited between 10 pm – 7am if it can be heard by an enforcement officer within 100 feet or more of the source. Some exemptions would be school activities, emergency services, religious services (like church bells), firearm use (hunting activities), vehicle operations (that are permitted by state law), agricultural and mining operations, county fairgrounds, county-sponsored events, legal industrial uses, permitted land uses, and activities on federal lands.

Four of the five supervisors were in favor of moving a noise ordinance forward (further development), with District 3 Supervisor Anaiah Kirk opposed. Kirk’s questions centered around whether the ordinance would actually do anything, as it would be a civil infraction, and there are questions about the appeal process, and how it would be enforced.

Put on the spot, when questioned about whether a noise ordinance, as presented, would be a helpful tool to enforce noise complaints, Sheriff David Vasquez acknowledged some of the complexities, and responded, “Possibly.”

The other four board members were in favor of trying to do something on the issue. Outgoing District One Supervisor David Goldemberg stated that noise complaints have been among the most common concerns brought to him as a supervisor.

Assistant County Administrator Roger Root noted the recommendations from the board members and said that the issue (and proposals) would come back for more discussion in February (after the two new board members, Steve Griefer and Mike Holland, take office). The new board, after the first of the year, will have the final say on passing it.