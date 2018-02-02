Quantcast
Suspect Arrested For Damaging Elementary School Sports Field

Damage at San Andreas Elementary School
Damage at San Andreas Elementary School Photo Icon Enlarge
02/02/2018 7:43 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

San Andreas, CA — A Mountain Ranch man was arrested for vandalism, trespassing and driving under the influence.

The San Andreas CHP office received a report at 1:45am on Thursday that a red Ford Mustang was spotted doing “donuts” on the baseball field at San Andreas Elementary School. The vehicle was gone when the officers arrived on scene. However, officials located the car in San Andreas and spoke with the driver, 20-year-old Gavin Lopez. He was found to be intoxicated and was booked into county jail on the variety of charges.

