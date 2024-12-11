Italian Bar Road Work Suspended For Season

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Efforts to repair Italian Bar Road will be put on hold until the weather warms up next year.

Storm repairs, from damages occurring in late 2022 and early 2023, started on November 6. There has been a full closure of Italian Bar Road a half a mile north of the Lost Dutchman’s Mining Association Italian Bar Camp (near South Fork Stanislaus River).

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that the road is now back open until further notice and construction will pick up in the Spring of 2025. The company Centerline Drilling, Inc. was hired by the county to do the work.