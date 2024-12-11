Columbia College To Graduate Over 30 New Firefighting Students

Columbia, CA – Columbia College Fire Academy to graduate over 30 students this week at the campus.

“Students are given the opportunity to complete the standard application process for seasonal employment with CAL Fire, the US Forest Service, and local fire agencies,” stated Instructor Andy Van Hoogmoed.

The academy has awarded 34 students with Certificates of Completion from the Fire Technology Program, securing the California Firefighter 1 & 2 Certification.

“Some graduates will apply for or continue with reserve, intern, and volunteer positions at local fire departments that they’ve held since entering the academy,” said Chief Shane Warner, Columbia College Fire Technology Program Coordinator/Instructor.

The program, which includes academic and manipulative training, aims to prepare students for professional firefighters. The students completed 16 weeks of rigorous training, including over 616 hours of academic and manipulative training. They also received specialized training in incident command systems, hazardous materials, firefighter survival, low-angle rope rescue, mental health and peer support, confined space, basic power saw safety, and common passenger vehicle rescue technicians.

The certificates will be awarded at Columbia College in Oak Pavilion on Thursday, December 12, 2024.