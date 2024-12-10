Fundraising Happening For Sonora And Summerville Football Teams

Summerville Bears Football Defeats Sacred Heart Prep View Photos

Sonora, CA — Both the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams are heading to Southern California this weekend for championship football games.

We reported earlier that Sonora High advanced in the Division 4A Championship and will face St. Pius X -St—Matthias Academy of Downey at 3 pm on Saturday in Long Beach.

Summerville High is playing for the 6A Championship in Fullerton, at 3 pm on Saturday, against Monte Vista High School out of San Diego County.

Fundraisers are being held in the community to help cover travel expenses for the two football programs. Both schools confirm that all of the football players will be traveling and they are not at risk of missing the games. However, the extra money can help fully cover transportation, hotel rooms, and food.

Summerville High Superintendent Michael Merril notes that the school is sending charter buses for both the football team and the cheerleading team. The Summerville Quarterback Club has been helping to raise money to cover travel costs for the student-athletes participating.

Sonora High has also been lining up the travel arrangements and community members have been stepping up to help raise money.

The Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County is helping with the efforts, for both Sonora and Summerville. To donate to Summerville Football through YSF, click here. To donate to Sonora Football through YSF, click here.