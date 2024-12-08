Sonora Cruises Past Kerman

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Sonora Wildcats surged past the Kerman Lions 63-28 in a decisive state playoff matchup Saturday night, showcasing a high-octane offense that proved too much for the visiting team.

The Wildcats set the tone early, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and adding 21 in the second to take a commanding 35-14 lead into halftime. Kerman struggled to keep pace despite showing signs of life in the third quarter, where they matched Sonora’s 14 points. Sonora closed the game with another 14-point effort in the fourth quarter while shutting out the Lions’ offense. A full recap of the game will be posted on mml.com

Sonora advances to the State Championship against St. Pius X-St. Mathias Academy with this win. That game will take place on December 14 at Long Beach Community College with kickoff at 3 pm and broadcast on KVML 1450 and FM 102.7.