BOR Temporarily Suspends New Melones Lake Boat Launches

Glory Hole Recreation Area View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Bureau of Reclamation has temporarily suspended all boat launches at New Melones Lake starting Saturday, December 7th, to prevent the spread of an invasive mussel.

This move comes after the first known sighting of the invasive golden mussel was recently identified in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

“The species pose a significant immediate threat to the ecological health of the Delta and all waters of the state, water conveyance systems, infrastructure, and water quality,” advised BOR officials, adding, “New Melones staff are developing and implementing a new inspection protocol for boat launching that will be shared once finalized.”

It involves a new seal program where interested boaters can obtain a quarantine seal for their boat and trailer. The free seals are available from park rangers at the Glory Hole boat launch between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Once one is obtained, there is a 30-day quarantine period before any future boat launches at New Melones.

Bureau officials note that non-motorized watercraft, like kayaks and paddleboards, may also be subject to inspection. Recreational boating can still be done at the lake by renting boats from the New Melones Lake Marina, but call first to make sure they are available.

There are still plenty of recreation opportunities at the lake, including hiking, camping, and biking during normal off-season hours. Any questions about this suspension and the new protocol, call 209-459-7290 or visit the New Melones website.