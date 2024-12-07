Tuolumne County Chamber Leading Sierra Sourced Initiative

Mathew Galvan, TC Chamber of Commerce Board President View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on a new regional economic development initiative that is aimed at uniting local makers, producers and trade-based businesses in a multi-county region.

Sierra Sourced is a project led by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce with partners in several surrounding counties. It aims to help grow the economy along the Sierra Nevada region and elevate the visibility and market reach of locally made products.

This weekend’s show will feature Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce President, Mathew Galvan, who will explain all of the various aspects of the initiative and the timeline.

He notes, “This regional project aims to create new pathways for local sourcing, extend the impact of tourism dollars, and strengthen our business community with an e-commerce platform and a powerful B2B network.”

The group is also applying for available state economic development grant funding that could help grow the initiative more quickly.