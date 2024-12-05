Crane Overturns Down Steep Embankment In Forest Near Groveland

Large crane that rolled off a trailer -- Photos taken by Kimberley Hill View Photos

Groveland, CA — Cleanup will be a challenge following an incident this morning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Spokesperson Benjamin Cossel reports that managers at Hetch Hetchy were notified around 9 am that a lowboy operated by one of their contractors, SMCI, had a large crane roll off the trailer, approximately 80-100 feet downhill toward the Tuolumne River.

No injuries were reported. It occurred on Mather Road in the vicinity of Mud Lake.

SCMI has been working to get the trailer and truck off the roadway. National Park Service law enforcement and the CHP are also on the scene.

Cossel adds, “No one has made it down to the crane as of right now, removal of the crane is going to take quite a bit of time from a planning perspective.”

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear.