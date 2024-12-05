Senator Alvarado-Gil Says Bill Would Prevent Pending Gas Price Spike

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is co-authoring a bill that would repeal actions taken by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) last month.

In November, CARB updated the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program, calling for stricter clean air requirements, and a goal of cutting carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. It is in relation to higher polluting companies purchasing carbon offsets, and in turn, the changes are anticipated to spur higher gasoline prices at the pump.

Alvarado-Gil says that CARB initially predicted that gas prices would increase by 47 cents per gallon, but later retracted the estimate, and has not provided a revised figure. She adds that the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania estimates the price increase could actually range anywhere from 65 cents to 85 cents per gallon.

Alvarado-Gil says, “Simply put, my rural and Central Valley constituents can’t afford any increase in gas prices. The impact will be felt in every household, making it harder for families to take their kids to school, go to work, and put food on the table.”

She continues, “This hike was approved just a few weeks ago by an unelected board of millionaire bureaucrats, whose agenda is completely out of touch with the realities of normal Californians. If the progressive legislature is serious about making life more affordable, then passing this bill should be a no-brainer.”

Senate Bill 2, which is also co-authored by Republican Brian Jones, would just repeal the November 8 decision, and would not eliminate the (LCFS) program.